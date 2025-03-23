Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 96222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.
