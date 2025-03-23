Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Shares in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,057,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Cayson Acquisition alerts:

Cayson Acquisition Price Performance

CAPN opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

About Cayson Acquisition

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.