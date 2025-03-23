HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $329.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

