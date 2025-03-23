Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,587,000.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

