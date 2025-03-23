Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 820 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a market cap of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

