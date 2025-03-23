Plancorp LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

