Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:OGIG opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

About ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

