Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,382,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

