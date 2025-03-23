Plancorp LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 288,926 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.