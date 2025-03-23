Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after buying an additional 1,093,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $157,804,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

