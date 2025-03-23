Plancorp LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.79.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

