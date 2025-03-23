S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $497.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

