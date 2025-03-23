Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $149,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.