Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 53,037 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

PDFS stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 207.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

