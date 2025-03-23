1,602 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trimble by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after purchasing an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

