Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after buying an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Solventum by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after buying an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,608,000 after buying an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,488,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

