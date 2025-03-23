Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

PBH stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

