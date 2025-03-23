Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 240.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $173.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

