Xponance Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This trade represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

