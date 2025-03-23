Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,969,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,438,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

