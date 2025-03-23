Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COOP stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

