Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after acquiring an additional 724,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

