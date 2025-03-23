Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $618,850.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,335,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,154,203.31. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,041. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

