69,083 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.