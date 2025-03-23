Boston Partners Has $553,000 Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,678 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ranpak were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 185.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 236,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 367.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK opened at $5.68 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

About Ranpak

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.