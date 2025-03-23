Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,708 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

