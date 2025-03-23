Boston Partners Sells 31,821 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,821 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $40.70 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.