Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

