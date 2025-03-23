Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 3,025 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Down 1.4 %

BCPC stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $137.69 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.