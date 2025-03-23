Boston Partners Sells 352,479 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,479 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 68.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,139.65. The trade was a 73.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

