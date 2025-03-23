Boston Partners Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,821 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kaltura were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaltura by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaltura by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 356,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kaltura

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 113,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $279,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,556,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,437.72. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaltura Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Read More

