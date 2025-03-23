Boston Partners Makes New $822,000 Investment in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Oppenheimer stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

