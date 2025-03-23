Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $49.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 658.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

