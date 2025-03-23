Boston Partners Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after buying an additional 227,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after buying an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 570,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

