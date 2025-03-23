iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 507,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 365,784 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.26.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
