iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 507,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 365,784 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.26.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,759,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,491,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,913,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

