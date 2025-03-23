Mona Ashiya Sells 10,011 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,038. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,142,217.12.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $10,974,506.34.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.9 %

Disc Medicine stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

