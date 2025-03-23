Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

