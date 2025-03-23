Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CAO Anthony Grabenau Sells 9,701 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,065.60. This represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 16th, Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.17 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Quarry LP grew its position in Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jamf by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jamf by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

