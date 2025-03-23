Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells $90,011.94 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

