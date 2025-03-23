Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

JBND stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $55.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

