CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

