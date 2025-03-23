Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $143,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $162.74 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.20.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

