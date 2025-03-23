Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

