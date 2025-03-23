MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $565,306,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,405,000 after purchasing an additional 181,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3 %

MELI opened at $2,095.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,997.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,970.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.