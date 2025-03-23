3,948 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

