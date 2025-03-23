Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.64 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $196.95 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

