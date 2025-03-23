24,717 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 5,250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 188,630 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UIS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

