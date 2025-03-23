Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 427,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,759,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,938,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

