Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $6,266,000.

In other news, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 over the last ninety days.

ECG stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38. Everus has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ECG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

