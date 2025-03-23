Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes $116,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

